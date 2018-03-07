National Library Board to prepare Singaporeans for digital future

The National Library Board (NLB) will help prepare Singaporeans for a future where digital skills are in high demand.

SkillsFuture@Libraries will help people make well-informed choices regarding training and careers, look for career opportunities and be more innovative.

NLB will work on this with partners, namely SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Council for Third Age, as well as the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The board will also introduce a re-employability series for senior citizens - talks and workshops on how to use tech tools, digital resources and online services.

The aim is to reach out to more than 5,000 seniors at public libraries over the year, from the third quarter of this year.

There will also be collaborations with tech companies, in events such as the NLB-Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Hackathon and the National Digital Storytelling Competition, both of which will be open to students, said Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information, in Parliament yesterday.

NLB will also partner IMDA to extend the reach of digital training to more than 300,000 Singaporeans over five years.

"This year, seniors can look forward to TechShare, a tech showcase platform for seniors to try current and upcoming technology in a 'tech playground' setting, exploring gadgets such as robots and smart home technologies," Dr Yaacob said.

