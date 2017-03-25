National Wages Council wants suggestions

The National Wages Council (NWC) is asking for views from the public on what could be included in its annual wage recommendations.

The council will meet in April and May to develop its wage and wage-related guidelines, it said in a statement yesterday.

"In its deliberations on wage guidelines, the NWC considers factors such as Singapore's economic performance, as well as the domestic and global economic outlook," the NWC said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to share their views on what could be included in the annual wage recommendations as well as other wage-related issues," NWC said.

The feedback can be sent by April 14 via e-mail to nwc-secretariat@mom.gov.sg or mailed to: The Secretary, National Wages Council, c/o Manpower Planning and Policy Division, 18 Havelock Road #07-01, Singapore 059764.