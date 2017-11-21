Navy man gets 18 weeks' jail for taking upskirt shots

A navy operations supervisor took upskirt pictures of nearly 50 women over a period of about 10 months and targeted as many as nine victims in one day.

Glenn Goh Wei Liang was jailed for 18 weeks yesterday after pleading guilty last month to 10 counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Thirty-six charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

His offences could be traced back to Oct 2, 2015, when he used his mobile phone to record an upskirt video of an unknown woman at around 1pm.

He targeted another victim about 1½ hours later.

From then on, Goh, 28, would sidle up to different women, record the videos and view them later to fulfil his sexual desires.

He was finally caught in the act on July 2, 2016, the court heard.