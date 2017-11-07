Navy ship tour tickets up for grabs

The public can tour the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) frigate RSS Intrepid, and ride the Fast Craft Utility (FCU), which will be docked at the VivoCity Promenade from Wednesday till Sunday.

This is part of RSN50@Vivo, the final event in RSN's 50th anniversary celebration.

The tour includes a visit to the frigate's bridge to check out its combat capabilities and advanced weaponry.

Visitors will also get a look at the crew's living quarters, dining room and galley where meals are prepared.

They can also take a ride on the FCU along the Southern coastline and see key maritime landmarks such as Keppel Harbour, Pulau Bukom and Tanjong Berlayer.

Military Expert 2 (ME2) Balasubramaniam Danabalan, 26, a weapons control system supervisor on the RSS Intrepid, said: "Through this event, we hope the public will appreciate and understand how the RSN safeguards our country as we mark our 50th celebration."

For readers, The New Paper has five sets of four tickets each that are up for grabs.

For a chance to win the tickets for the 10.45am ship tour and FCU ride this Sunday, tell us in fewer than 100 words why you want to be part of RSN50@Vivo. Submit your entry to tnp@sph.com.sg by Nov 9 with your full name, IC number and contact number.