NDP2017: Sharing our social unity on social media

Chairman of NDP 2017 executive committee Colonel Melvin Ong (left) and 2017 theme song lyricist and singer Jay Lim with the 2017 NDP logo.

The National Day Parade 2017 will set the stage for a series of firsts, as well as the welcome return of crowd favourites.

For the first time, this year's theme, #OneNationTogether, will incorporate a hashtag to enable Singaporeans to share the rallying call on social media.

The theme was announced by Colonel Melvin Ong Yoke Lam, 47, who chairs the NDP 2017 executive committee, at a media conference yesterday.

He said the theme is a call to action to take pride in Singapore's achievements and to be confident in our collective future as we overcome odds together.

"This year's NDP celebrates our precious social unity and the racial and religious harmony we enjoy today," he said.

"It is in this unity that we will continue to rally together as one people and one nation, against all future challenges, striving ahead towards a brave and confident future."

The hashtag also resembles the NDP 2017 logo, with its four interlocking arms, that was unveiled yesterday as well.

Inspired by Singapore's first $10 Orchid-series note launched in 1967, the logo is emblazoned in red and white and embodies Singaporeans coming together to build a better future.

The image of the island in the centre of the four hands represents the special place the nation holds in our hearts.

The 52nd birthday bash will see celebrations return to the Marina Bay Floating Platform after two years, which means crowd favourites like the Red Lions skydivers will make a comeback.

Close to 14,000 participants, volunteers and personnel will be taking part in the parade, organised by Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers and agencies from public and private sectors.

In another first, the Dynamic Defence Display will be organised in two segments.

The first will focus on the Singapore Armed Forces defence capabilities through action-packed drills, while the second on collective efforts by citizens and defence forces to tackle the rising threat of cyber-attacks and terrorism.

Those at home and abroad can enjoy a live 360-degree streaming of the parade on YouTube.

The NDP show will also feature six captivating and rousing acts that celebrate Singaporean achievements and highlight how as a nation, citizens have overcome the odds together.