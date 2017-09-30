NEA: Chemical stench came from Johor
The chemical stench that cloaked the island on Monday came from Pasir Gudang in Johor, investigations have revealed.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday that the Malaysian Department of Environment (DOE) had identified the source of the smell and would be taking action.
"The DOE has deployed resources in identifying the source of the smell. It has traced the source to an industrial facility in Pasir Gudang and is taking action against the operator," NEA said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.- THE STRAITS TIMES