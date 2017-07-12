NEA to license waste disposal facilities

From next month, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will begin licensing general waste disposal facilities.

This comes as the number of such facilities has steadily risen over the years with a rise in the volume of waste.

There are more than 300 such facilities here.

In a statement yesterday, NEA said the licensing framework will "enhance its existing regulatory regime to further safeguard public health and the environment".

Facilities will be licensed to receive certain types of waste, and operators will need to show they have the right equipment.

They will also need to have proper storage systems and comply with approved storage limits.

These measures will help mitigate dust, vector and odour nuisance, as well as potential fire risks, NEA said.

NEA may inspect the facilities and require licensees to take corrective action if operations might affect public health or cause environmental problems.

Licensees who fail to keep to licensing conditions can be fined up to $10,000.

Facilities that receive or process higher-risk waste, such as electronic waste and used cooking oil, as well as those designed to handle daily at least five tonnes of common waste, such as paper, plastic and glass waste, must be licensed.

NEA told The Straits Times that facilities processing smaller amounts - under five tonnes - of common waste a day do not need a licence, as they "pose a relatively lower risk".