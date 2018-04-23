Nee Soon GRC to get mediation club to help residents solve disputes
Nee Soon GRC will this year become the first constituency in Singapore to get its own mediation club.
This is part of a tie-up with non-profit organisation International Institute of Mediators (Singapore) (iiM).
The club, which is open to any grassroots leader or resident interested in conflict resolution, will promote the settling of disputes in a more amicable manner, said Ms Lee Bee Wah, MP for Nee Soon GRC.
Ms Lee said that disputes with neighbours are common and that "we are living in a very condensed environment", citing examples of disputes over noise and second-hand smoke.
"What we hope is that if both parties are willing, and they want to continue to live in the community, perhaps mediation will lead to a better outcome than (taking the legal route)," she said.
A mediation training session was conducted yesterday for about 100 grassroots leaders by iiM.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now