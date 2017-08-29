Negative blood donors needed to shore up national stockpile

(From left) Blood donors Eddy Tho and Paul S. Nef have Rhesus negative blood types and make up only 1.5 per cent of the donor population. TNP PHOTO:PHYLLICIA WANG

He donated blood as a teenager in Taiwan in the early 70s after his friend was hit by a vehicle while cycling.

After moving to Singapore in 1995, Mr Paul S. Nef, who has the rare A-negative blood type, continued donating.

A Health Sciences Authority (HSA) spokesman said only about 1.5 per cent of the donor population is Rhesus (Rh) negative.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) hopes people with rare blood types can donate more to increase the pool.

Though his friend died, Mr Nef, who is now 64 and works in the aerospace industry, has been donating blood every three months and plans to continue. He said: "The loss of my friend reminds me that I can help and contribute as a good member of society."

Sales manager Eddy Tho, 39, has the rarest type O-negative blood, which is known as the "universal donor" type because it can be donated to anyone.

The father of two, who moved to Singapore from Indonesia in 2006, has been donating blood three to four times a year.

SRC's Blood Donor Recruitment Programme director Robert Teo said: "Due to its universality, O-negative blood is used in medical procedures for emergencies when the blood type cannot be determined in time.

"The current Rh-negative donor pool is small and has been shouldering the demand for Rh-negative blood needs."

Mr Tho said: "Since my blood type is rare, I'll do my part to donate more. If blood donations can save lives, why not?"