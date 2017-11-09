Neighbour comes to fire victim’s rescue

Mr Guyrence Tan (above) showing his burn wounds, which he sustained from a fire caused by the charging of a personal mobility device.

When Mr Guyrence Tan and his sister hear a loud crash, theyu went out to investigate and found the corridor outside engulfed in smoke.

Black smoke was billowing from his neighbour's unit and shouts of help could be heard.

Mr Tan, 26, an undergrad, recounted how he dashed into Mr Ridwan Ithnin's room, where he saw the man clutching on to the window ledge with just four fingers of his left hand.

Mr Tan took off his shirt to cover his face and rushed to the window. As there was a double-decker bed obstructing the window, he climbed onto the upper deck, grabbed the bed frame for support and helped pull Mr Ridwan to safety.

The incident at Block 260, Yishun Street 22, on Tuesday morning was the first of two that were suspected to be caused by the charging of personal mobility devices (PMDs) that took place over 48 hours, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday. Four residents were taken to hospital.

The second incident occurred yesterday morning at Block 548, Pasir Ris Street 51, where the fire involved contents of a balcony. No injuries were reported.

Fires involving the batteries of personal mobility devices have been on the rise.

From January to September this year, there were 31 cases of fires involving PMDs as compared to 19 cases over the same period last year, said SCDF.

Mr Ridwan, 23, was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for burns injury that required a skin transplant, while his elderly father and sister-in-law were also taken to SGH for smoke inhalation.

Mr Tan, who sustained second degree burns on his palm, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Mr Ridwan's brother, Mr Muhammad Zulfaqar Ithnin, 28, told TNP that only three people were at home during the fire.

"I am so happy that Mr Tan saved my brother's life," he said.

He added that the electronic scooter was only two weeks old, and was used by Mr Ridwan, who works for a food delivery company.