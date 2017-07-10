Neighbour: Security at Oxley Road a boon despite tricky moments

Life might have been safe on the most secure road in Singapore, but Katrina said being a resident in Oxley Road wasn't without its challenges.

She recounted to The New Paper an incident that happened 10 years ago.

"I was going into labour with my last child and it was 2am, but the barriers were up because Mr Lee Kuan Yew was home," said the mother of four animatedly.

"So we had to call the officers and wait for them to open the barriers, all while I was in all that pain."

Telephone conversations between the family and the officers were an almost daily affair because security was so tight.

She said that whenever the family came home and turned on their lights, without fail, the phone would ring and the security officers at lot 38 would call.

"They would check if it was us and not someone who had broken in," she said.

The family would also alert the officers whenever they had gatherings or big groups of guests.

PRIME MINISTER

Almost every Sunday while Mr Lee was alive, Mrs Wong would see Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong drive past to visit.

But the Lee family kept mostly to themselves and she rarely saw them.

The only times they saw the late Mr Lee was when his car passed by.

She said: "He would always smile and wave back to us."

Mr Lee's daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling, still lives at 38, Oxley Road, and Mrs Wong does occasionally see her.

When Mrs Lee died, Katrina said her children made a card for Mr Lee and she passed the card to the Gurkha guards at lot 38 to give it to him.

Life changed for Katrina's family after Mr Lee died on March 23, 2015.

The gradual scaling down of security meant that they had to set up better safeguards for their own home.

They had security cameras and surveillance equipment installed and realised how "blessed" they had been previously.

She said: "It is not like that any more, we need to be more vigilant."