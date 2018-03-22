Neighbours help evacuate residents after fire breaks out at CCK flat

The aftermath of the blaze in the five-room flat.

When Madam Y. P. Tan, 44, was taking her medicine yesterday morning, she saw smoke rising from the flat below.

She rushed to the burning flat and banged on the door.

A teenage girl was alone in the affected unit but escaped before flames engulfed her apartment.

The fire broke out in a five-room flat on the 10th storey of Block 509, Choa Chu Kang Street 51 at 8.20am.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said the fire involved contents in the kitchen and was extinguished with one compress air foam backpack and one water jet.

No one was injured.

Madam Tan said: "I smelt smoke and saw the fire. I immediately knocked on my neighbours' doors (to tell them to evacuate)."

Mrs Shereen Tan, 53, a housewife who lives a level above the burning unit, also warned neighbours about the blaze.

She said: "I panicked but still managed to go to each level to knock on each door. The fire seemed quite serious so I thought we should all get out."

At 9am, about 20 residents had evacuated to the void deck.

SCDF said investigations are ongoing.

Neighbours said a family of five lived in the affected unit. The family declined to comment when approached.

Madam Ann Wee, 62, secretary from the Limbang Park Residents' Committee, told The New Paper: "Our grassroots organisation is trying our best to help the family.

"Our priority is to ensure they and the affected neighbouring units are taken care of, and to make them feel comfortable..."