Neighbours save man dangling from corridor railing

(Above) Mr Goh Koon Shan showing where the man's foot was caught.

He was waiting to take the lift on the ninth storey of Block 137, Yishun Ring Road, yesterday morning when he heard a loud noise.

Mr Goh Koon Shan, 55, turned around and was horrified to see a foot caught at the railingalong the corridor. The storeman instinctively ran over to grab the dangling foot immediately.

Mr Goh, who lives on the same storey, told The New Paper: "My first instinct was to run forward to save him, I was so scared he would fall to death."

It was the right foot of a man, who lives a few blocks away. He had attempted suicide by jumping off the 10th storey of the HDB block and got his right foot stuck on the ninth storey.

INJURED

The man was injured after he knocked his head against the outer wall of the balcony and was bleeding.

Four neighbours also came forward to assist Mr Goh to haul the man to safety.

One neighbour, Mr Mohamed Firus, 50, said he was making breakfast with his wife, Madam Hanizah Mohamed Noor, 50, when he heard Mr Goh shouting for help.

His son, Mr Amirun Rafiqin, 20, who was awakened by the commotion, ran out with him to help Mr Goh. As Mr Goh's daughter, Pei Yun, 12, called the police, two other neighbours joined in the rescue effort.

The five men hoisted up the man's body over the railing, before dislodging his feet and helping him onto the corridor.

Mr Mohamed, a packing coordinator, said: "I kept telling the man not to struggle. I didn't want him to die."

The rescue effort took the group about 15 minutes. The rescuers said the man is of a bulky physique, weighs about 80kg and is more than 1.7m tall.

Mr Amirun said: "There was an inch-deep cut on the back of the man's head that was bleeding."

Madam Hanizah brought a pillow for the man to rest his head, while Mr Goh's wife and sister-in-law attempted to stop the bleeding with tissue paper.

The man later called his sister, who arrived at the scene and thanked his rescuers.

The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat hospital and police investigations are ongoing.