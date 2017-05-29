From neighbours to schoolmates to friends and now brothers-in-arms

Mr Edward Lo and Mr Anthony Tan, both 19, were neighbours in Upper Bukit Timah.

Then, they became schoolmates at Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and became friends.

Coincidentally, they enlisted into the Singapore Police Force on April 11 and are in the same squad.

The New Paper was at the Home Team Academy to witness the first day of enlistment for the 167th intake of the force's full-time national servicemen.

Mr Lo, an only child, said: "I predicted we would be together in NS when we were still in school."

OPEN MIND

Mr Tan, the oldest of three siblings, told TNP: "I think we will be interacting a lot with the public, and I am going in with an open mind and with the intention to do my best."

This is the 50th year of NS.

After the enlistees took an oath to pledge their loyalty to the force and the nation, they had an early lunch with their families.

Then came the moment to shave off their hair. Some were seen cringing as their locks fell off. Others were holding back tears in front of reporters.

They then collected their training kit and toiletries.

Mr Lo's parents said they were not worried about him as he had gone on several vacations on his own.

He is also the first among his relatives to be enlisted into the police force.

Earlier in the day, Assistant Commissioner Lee Chin Ek, the director of Police National Service Department, addressed enlistees and their parents.

He said: "Through this unique experience, your sons will learn to work together with their peers and members of the public and understand what it is like to carry out their duties with courage, loyalty, integrity and fairness."