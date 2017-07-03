N.E.mation! now open to young adults as well

N.E.mation!, the annual contest for school students to express their thoughts on Total Defence through digital animation, is now open to another age group.

In the upcoming N.E.mation! 12, in addition to the existing student category, individuals between 17 and 35 years of age can submit their story ideas online under the Youth Crowdsource category, following this year's theme Together We Keep Singapore Strong.

Colonel Joseph Tan Boon Kiat, director of Nexus, said the pilot version of the category is designed to increase youth participation and spark conversations about Total Defence among young adults.

He said: "This category aims to attract those aged 17 to 35 to think about our current threats and challenges and submit story ideas on what individuals and community groups can do to keep Singapore strong."

The 10 best ideas selected will be adapted into 30sec animation clips done by students from Nanyang Polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education College Central, who are partners of N.E.mation!.

Said Col Tan: "These students are being trained to be animation professionals and they have been producing very high quality products.

SHOWCASE

"We thought this collaboration would be an excellent opportunity for them to understand the importance of Total Defence to our society while at the same time, honing their craft and showcasing their talents to Singaporeans."

The contributors of these stories will each win CapitaVouchers worth $200.

The final animation video will be screened on free-to-air television and major media platforms.

Registration has been open since June 19 and will close on Aug 6 for the Youth Crowdsource category and on Aug 13 for the student category.

Young adults are encouraged to attend a workshop on July 15, 9am to 1pm at *SCAPE Gallery, to pick up techniques for brainstorming and developing story ideas.

