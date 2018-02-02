Nets ropes in 15,000 cabbies to help hawkers go cashless

To coax hawkers to go cashless, e-payment giant Nets is enlisting the help of ComfortDelGro's 15,000 cabbies.

The cabbies will get a "monetary reward" for every hawker they get to sign up to use the Nets QR code system.

Nets declined to disclose details of the reward yesterday during the announcement of the tie-up. This Hawker Champion programme is being tested by 100 cabbies and will be rolled out fully in the coming months.

As part of the tie-up, Nets is giving the cabbies and ComfortDelGro staff a Nets FlashPay card with a stored value of $5. They will receive the card after they download the NetsPay app.

Said Nets chief executive Jeffrey Goh: "Ask any taxi driver for food recommendations and he'll be able to point you to his favourite hawker stalls.

"Hence, we thought cabbies would be the perfect ambassadors to help us reach out to their favourite hawkers and encourage them to embrace cashless payments since the drivers themselves are familiar with Nets QR payments."

Taxi driver Tham Yuet Kok, 69, who is in the trial group, said: "I fully understand the concerns hawkers may have and can share my experience with them." - JOSE HONG