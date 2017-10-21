NETSPay app gets off to a shaky start

The NETSPay app aims to let users make payments with their phones.

An error message greeted several users of NETS' mobile wallet yesterday - the day of the app's launch.

They had downloaded the NETSPay app but could not enter their banking PINs to complete the registration. Instead, they got the error message: "Error 29 - 993. Transaction unsuccessful. Please try again."

The problem was resolved only at 3.30pm.

Electronic payment stalwart NETS said the app attracted more than 6,400 downloads yesterday.

"As an avid supporter of the cashless payment drive in Singapore, I am very disappointed to see the failure of the NETSPay app," said lawyer Rajesh Sreenivasan, 48, who encountered the error message.

The users of seven million ATM cards issued by DBS Bank and POSB are supposed to be the first to have access to the NETSPay app. A spokesman for DBS apologised for the inconvenience, and said some customers experienced difficulties caused by "an issue with our card provisioning service".