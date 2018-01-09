Never heard of 'phubbing'? You're probably guilty of it anyway

You may not have heard of phubbing but you have probably done it. A marriage of the words "phone" and "snubbing", it is the act of ignoring one's companions while using mobile devices.

Last June, Singapore Polytechnic conducted the country's first study on phubbing and its effects on relationships. It hopes to use the data to educate people on good phone etiquette.

The survey by the Diploma in Media and Communication (DMC) students found 61.4 per cent of the 785 Singaporean and permanent resident respondents, aged 15 to 35, were occasionally guilty of phubbing. And 84.6 per cent of the youth had also been phubbed.

Australian academics coined phubbing in 2012.

The students' lecturer-in-charge, Miss Clarice Sim, 34, who teaches research and psychology modules, told The New Paper yesterday: "'Phubbing might lead to a vicious circle. When phubbed, one would go on social media or instant messaging apps to seek from friends the validation that the phubber isn't giving, which ironically, results in him or her phubbing others as well."

ROMANCE KILLER

Interestingly, romantic relationships are most affected by phubbing, compared to those with family and friends.

DMC student Chloe Lee, 18, said: "We found that males base their self-esteem on their relationship status more than females.

"This might explain why males view phubbing more threateningly than females."

Raising awareness about the issue, Miss Sim hopes youngsters here will put their phones down to have meaningful conversations with their loved ones.

Mr Daniel Ong, 22, who is currently unemployed, told TNP: "Being phubbed is irritating - it is as if you're not important enough to be given the other party's full attention.

"To stop myself from phubbing, I deleted my phone's social media apps and check my WhatsApp only a few times throughout the day."

Another tertiary institution trying to promote a more gracious society involving smartphone use is the Nanyang Technological University.

A study done by a team of undergraduates from the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information found that while 93 per cent of young people utilised online messaging apps, only about 9 per cent initiated conversations with their parents via text messages.

To address this, the students started #justatextaway last monthto encourage youngsters to take the lead in interacting with their parents through mobile technology.

The campaign ends in April.