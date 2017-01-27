New 3Gen flats launched in 2013 to 2015 see 83% take-up rate

The layout of the living room for the new 3Gen flat from the Housing Board. PHOTO: MINISTRY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Singapore's premier three-generation (3Gen) flats launched in 2013 to 2015, to help multi-generation households live under one roof, has seen an average take-up rate of 83 per cent - or 651 of 786 units being booked.

The 115 sq m flats come with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are en-suite, to give their occupants more privacy and comfort.

The units are about 5 sq m larger than five-room flats which, despite their name, come with only three bedrooms.

"We like that everyone will be together but will still get his private space," said teacher Tan Chow Hua, 49, of his Boon Lay View home, which his family will move into in March.

Since its launch in September 2013, about 1,100 3Gen homes have been offered across 18 projects.

In particular, 3Gen flats in three projects were all snapped up: 84 units in Saraca Breeze @ Yishun, 52 in Punggol BayView and 56 in Tampines GreenRidge.

To be eligible for 3Gen flats, applicants must form a multi-generation family comprising at least a married or courting couple and their parents.

Like most HDB flats, they have a minimum occupation period of five years.

After this period, they can be sold only to other eligible families.

SLP International Property research head Nicholas Mak said this restriction, coupled with some families being averse to living with their in-laws, may explain why the take-up rate is not higher.