New $6,000 performance bond for Indonesian maids 'unnecessary': MOM

The Indonesian Embassy's new performance bond of $6,000 on employers who hire Indonesian maids here is unnecessary, Singapore regulators said yesterday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it has made clear to the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower that Singapore already has a comprehensive set of regulations to protect all foreign domestic workers.

The statement comes after the Indonesian Embassy notified maid agencies here of the new performance bond, which took effect last month.

Since then, employers hiring a new Indonesian maid have been asked to purchase a performance bond guarantee from one of two insurers approved by the embassy and sign a standard employment contract. This entails a one-off $70 payment.

Employers will have to pay the full $6,000 only if they breach the terms of the employment contract by the embassy.

Employers who renew the passports of their Indonesian maids or processing documents at the Indonesian Embassy may also be asked to purchase this guarantee and sign a new employment contract.

The Philippine Embassy here has a similar bond in place for more than two decades. Employers pay about $40 to an insurer if they go through a maid agency, in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

Ms K. Jayaprema, president of the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore), said that to her knowledge, the Philippine Embassy has not had to resort to bond forfeiture so far.

"MOM has a welfare system for foreign domestic workers which is well regulated. There are avenues for workers to complain, and action is taken against employers for abuse," she said.

"I believe that the Philippine Embassy sees value in the existing system and so they haven't had to exercise the bond forfeiture."

MOM said that the specific conditions under which the Indonesian Embassy may exercise the performance bond forfeiture are not clear.

"There also appears to be a lack of mediation and dispute resolution process available to employers before the performance bond is forfeited," it said.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), said that the centre has received feedback from employers anxious about the lack of clarity on the bond.

"CDE would like to urge the Indonesian Embassy to make clear the conditions for forfeiting the bond, and more importantly, spell out the process for mediation and dispute resolution before the performance bond is forfeited," he said in a statement yesterday.

He also called for more clarity on how this new bond would benefit the maids, "as we are worried that this cost may transfer to them unnecessarily".