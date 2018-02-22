New advisory committee formed to to boost Chinese education group

Han Culture and Education Group has assembled experts and professionals from fields such as technology, education and entrepreneurship to form an advisory committee.

It aims to strengthen the courses and teaching standards of the group, owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The group will also launch a cultural course for adults at the end of the month.

Members of the committee include Dr Foo Suan Fong, executive director of the Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, and Mr Eugene Wong, who is chairman of CrimsonLogic and Sirius Venture Capital, as well as vice-chairman of Japan Foods Holdings and the North Asia Business Group in the Singapore Business Federation.

National University of Singapore Department of Chinese Studies lecturer Chan Cheow Thia is also on the committee, with Ms Anita Chen, director of technology at the International School of Helsinki.

The group will launch a Chinese business and cultural course, which will help working professionals understand the business culture, politics and economy of modern China.

Chief executive officer Ooi Ching Ya said: "Our unique cultural content highlighting the developments of modern China and Singapore-China relations is what differentiates Han's adult courses from other language schools.

"We hope to support our adult learners in mastering the Chinese language in a creative and vibrant way, and help more students to continuously use their mother tongue. We see this not just as a vision, but as our mission as well."

Han Culture and Education Group's current adult offerings include Chinese language for beginners and intermediate Chinese language.

The group was established after the successful acquisition of Han Language Centre by SPH on Nov 1 last year.

It currently operates 16 Han Language Centres islandwide, providing courses for primary and secondary school students and adults.