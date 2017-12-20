New batch of estates to be surveyed on household income

An ongoing survey to collect data on household income and expenditure will continue with a new batch of selected households from this month until next month.

The households include those in Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Kallang, Outram, Queenstown, River Valley, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Data collected for the 11th Household Expenditure Survey will be used to facilitate studies on income and expenditure patterns, and in compiling the Consumer Price Index, said the Department of Statistics yesterday.

The survey, which is conducted once every five years, collects detailed information on households' expenditure, socio-economic characteristics, and ownership of consumer durables.

The latest survey was launched in October.

It will involve a total of 13,100 households in Singapore, divided into 26 groups.

The households will be covered progressively over the one-year period until next September.

The data will be kept confidential in accordance with the Statistics Act, said the Department of Statistics. - CHARMAINE NG