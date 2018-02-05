New BTO projects to come with open kitchens: HDB

New Housing Board flats will come with open kitchens, starting with this month's Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

This means the wall dividing a kitchen from the rest of a flat's living space will no longer be offered under the Optional Component Scheme, where buyers pay for additional features such as floor finishes and room doors.

The HDB announced the move yesterday, saying it comes as open kitchens have become the current fashion.

Though the wall option will no longer be available, HDB said the provision of open kitchens "offers home buyers greater choice and flexibility in how they want to use and design the space, and lay out their furniture to better suit their lifestyle needs".

"It also saves them the hassle and cost of hacking the partition walls to create an open kitchen layout. Flat buyers can also choose to use cupboards and shelving creatively to define the kitchen and dining/living room area if they wish," HDB added.

Open kitchens were first made available as an option at the launch of an Ang Mo Kio BTO project, Teck Ghee Parkview, in September 2012, and at subsequent BTO launches from September 2013.

When marine operations manager Mohan Raj Velippan, 30, moved into his four-room flat at Teck Ghee Parkview last May, he wanted some form of partition "as Indian cooking is quite heavy and we didn't want the smell of the spices to go out of the kitchen".

So, he chose an open kitchen and later hired a contractor to install glass panels, which cost about $3,000.

He and his wife now enjoy a light-filled kitchen, which "helps make our flat look less tight".

Of the 108 projects launched for sale from September 2013 to November last year, located in estates such as Toa Payoh and Yishun, 94 offered the open kitchen concept.

About seven in 10 home owners chose an open kitchen, said HDB.

And now, HDB will automatically leave out wall partitions for kitchens in all upcoming BTO projects, where possible.

The public can view HDB's show flats with the open kitchen concept at the HDB Hub.

They can also be viewed online on HDB InfoWeb or the Mobile@HDB app.