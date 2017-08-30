New campaigning rules for Presidential Election candidates

Second Chance Properties CEO Mohamed Salleh Marican with his wife Sapiyah Abu Bakar after collecting application forms for this September’s presidential polls at the Elections Department on 5 June 2017.

The Elections Department (ELD) has announced new campaigning rules for this Presidential Election (PE).

Candidates must now make a "statutory declaration" that they understand their role if they become president.

They are also "encouraged" to voluntary undertake to campaign in a manner that is "dignified, decorous and consistent with the President's position..."

The ELD said yesterday: "The President should remain above the political fray. It is not his role to support or oppose the government of the day or to advance his own agenda or policies."

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan told The New Paper that the changes had been influenced by the 2011 PE contested by Mr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Tan Jee Say, Mr Tan Kin Lian, and President Tony Tan Keng Yam, who won with 35.2 per cent of the vote.

He said: "Some candidates were making promises that could not be fulfilled because they were not within the constitutional powers of the presidency.

"(The changes are) to ensure the PE does have the level of dignity and decorum that is appropriate and necessary for an office that is essentially non-partisan."

Three people have indicated they will stand in this PE: marine services firm chairman Farid Khan, 61, former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, 63, and property company chief executive Salleh Marican, 67.

The ELD also said there will be no designated rally sites this time. Candidates wishing to hold a rally can arrange for a rally site and a police permit on their own.

Candidates will have two blocks of 10 minutes of free airtime to make their statements across 17 media channels, including four additional radio channels added for this PE.

The first broadcast is set for the day after Nomination Day on Sept 14, and the second on the eve of Cooling-Off Day on Sept 21.

Polling Day will be on Sept 23, if more than one person qualifies to run.

Two 90-minute forums in English featuring the candidates will be broadcast, up from the one in 2011. The first, organised by Singapore Press Holdings, is scheduled for Sept 16, and the second, by Mediacorp, for Sept 19.

Candidates can also campaign using the Internet and films approved by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Live recordings of election activities online do not have to be submitted as long as they do not "distort, dramatise, sensationalise or mislead viewers".

Internet platforms that candidates can use include Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, but they must be declared to the Returning Officer before use.