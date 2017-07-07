New cancer centre to be built at the Biopolis

A new cancer centre will be built at Biopolis, in Buona Vista, and open in stages from next year.

Called the Advanced Medicine Oncology Centre, it will provide imaging, treatment delivery and clinical informatics technologies for healthcare professionals and researchers.

It is a collaboration between Royal Philips, the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings (SAM), Varian Medical Systems and IBA Worldwide. SAM is investing up to $100 million in the centre, which will also aim to provide a platform for professional training.

"The new Advanced Medicine Oncology Centre aligns with the founding goal of SAM to provide earlier detection and first-time-right diagnosis of cancer, as well as safer, more cost-effective treatment by advancing care enabled through research, technology and education," said Dr Djeng Shih Kien, SAM's founder and chairman.

The centre will house a range of Philips' advanced diagnostic imaging systems and clinical informatics.

"This centre will open up additional opportunities for both education and research," said Dr Moataz Karmalawy, general manager of Varian's particle therapy division.