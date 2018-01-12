New car models to look out for at Singapore Motorshow 2018

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric can travel up to 280km on a single charge.

The Singapore Motorshow 2018, which is on at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre until Sunday, features more than 170 cars, including 26 new models. Here are some of them:

HYUNDAI'S FIRST ELECTRIC CAR

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric, priced at $149,888 (with COE), is powered by a 28kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, which takes slightly more than 30 minutes to be fully charged.

It can travel up to 280km on a single charge, at $2.90 per 100km.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY CARS

The Peugeot 5008 is a seven-seater sport utility vehicle with high-tech features such as a customisable digital head-up display and an eight-inch touchscreen. It costs $131,999 (with COE).

The Seat Arona has higher ground clearance, higher seats, more headroom and a 400-litre boot. Seat's first model in the compact crossover segment has a special show price of $98,400 (with COE).

SPORTS CARS

The Honda Civic Type R hatchback features a 2-litre turbocharged engine that can deliver 306 horsepower, enhanced rigidity and cornering stability. It costs $197,999 (with COE).

The Lexus LC Structural Blue Edition is coated with a special paint that mimics the microscopic lattice structure of the morpho butterfly's wings to create the brilliant shade of blue. The limited-edition flagship coupe also has the power to match - a 5-litre V8 engine produce 470bhp. It is priced at a $525,800 (without COE).

Visitors stand a chance to win a Subaru Impreza and can watch British precision driver Russ Swift in action.

- ANG TIAN TIAN

FYI

WHAT: Singapore Motorshow 2018

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Levels 3 & 4

WHEN: Today, 11.30am to 10pm; Saturday, 10.30am to 10pm; and Sunday, 10.30am to 8pm

TICKETS: $6, free for those under 1.2m-tall