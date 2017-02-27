New care centre for the elderly in upgraded Whampoa CC

A new care centre for the elderly was launched yesterday at the official reopening of Whampoa Community Club (CC), which had been closed for more than a year for upgrading works.

The CC has more than doubled in size and includes the first Community for Successful Aging (ComSA) Centre.

The centre comprises an in-house outpatient clinic and a Senior Care Centre.

Other new facilities at the CC include an air-conditioned multi-purpose hall, dance studios and a childcare centre to meet potential demand from young families expected to move into two new housing estates coming up in Whampoa.

The latest Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters project developed by PUB was also launched by Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim yesterday. A 450m stretch of the Sungei Whampoa waterway near the CC has been transformed to provide new social spaces, including a rain garden.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Heng Chee How said the ComSA Centre will help to serve the significant number of seniors living in the estate, where about a fifth of residents are over 60.

Whampoa resident June Lee, 65, visits the centre five days a week. She is wheelchair-bound and undergoes therapy to walk once a week at the centre.

She said: "I also sing karaoke here with my friends, I like to come here."