PSA and ITE introduce first Specialist Nitec course

PSA Singapore has collaborated with the Institute of Technical Education to form the first Specialist Nitec course in port equipment drives and spreader controls.

As part of the launch of the six-month course in April, PSA selected 10 employees to deepen their knowledge on electrical maintenance of the ports.

It will also enable them to become experts in their field.

Mr Jim Wong, 30, a tech specialist from PSA's Keppel Terminal, is one of the 10.

He said: "For certain troubleshooting situations, we don't have the knowledge needed to solve problems, and we would have to call in a senior officer for help. This course will let us gain that knowledge and become more efficient."

Mr Wong, who leads a team of 10, said the course is improving his leadership skills as he is more confident.

The tech specialists perform round-the-clock corrective and preventive maintenance on electrical components in their day-to-day work.

A PSA spokesman said the course will help staff keep up with technological advancements, such as the automated rail mounted gantry cranes at their newest terminals in Pasir Panjang.

The employees eligible for selection are graduates from at least one of 10 engineering Nitec or Higher Nitec ITE courses. They attend classes taught by qualified instructors during work hours and are still receiving a salary.

"Strong industry involvement is vital to developing a highly skilled workforce," Ms Low Khah Gek, the chief executive officer of ITE, said in a press release. "This new course is an excellent example of how industry can partner us to co-create mutually beneficial programmes to build our graduates' long-term careers with the companies."