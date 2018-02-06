New e-Mediation function to settle disputes online

Feuding neighbours can now try to settle their differences online, rather than in court.

An e-Mediation function launched yesterday allows parties in a dispute and their court mediator to hold mediation sessions online.

This initiative is part of the second phase of the State Courts' Community Justice and Tribunals System, an electronic case filing and management system that was launched last year.

The State Courts said e-Mediation can take place through the electronic system at a date and time agreed by the parties and their mediator. If they agree to resolve their dispute, they may withdraw their claim or apply for an online consent order.

The State Courts said: "Parties who wish to file a neighbour dispute claim at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT) can now file online any time and anywhere with an Internet connection.

"Parties can take an online pre-filing assessment to find out if their claims fall within the jurisdiction of the CDRT, submit their documents online, select their court date and make payments online.

"Parties will also be able to view documents submitted by the other party and monitor the case developments online."

The Community Justice and Tribunals System also has a new search feature that allows the public to check if there is a pending claim or order against them for small claims or CDRT matters.

"Parties can also check if there were cases filed against any supplier of goods and services providers or residential tenancy claims to help them review their claims and merits of their case and enable them to make informed choices when contracting with a particular supplier," said the State Courts.

Individuals may access the system with their SingPass, while corporate entities can do so with their CorpPass. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB