Singapore

New ERP rates  at two gantries

Oct 31, 2017 06:00 am

The Electronic Road Pricing rates at one location will increase by $1 from Nov 6, while another gantry will start charging for a new time period from the same day, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday.

The increase is at the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover, where rates will rise from $2 to $3 between 8am and 9am.

The gantry at the westbound Pan-Island Expressway before Eunos Link, will start charging $1 between 8am and 8.30am.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

 
cyber_attack_virus_hack
Views

Big traffic issues need big data solutions

ERPLand Transport AuthorityKALLANG-PAYA LEBAR EXPRESSWAY (KPE)