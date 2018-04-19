New features for Traffic Police cars

The signboards can display different messages and directives.

Motorists take note. Traffic police cars are now equipped with blinkers and a siren for covert enforcement operations.

The police released photos of the new fittings on their community Facebook page, Use Your RoadSense, yesterday.

The blinkers include an LED signboard in the back of the car, which can display different messages and directives.

They are designed to notify motorists of an impending traffic stop, the post said.

"Do comply with the instructions given by the police officers when you are stopped," it added. - CHARMAINE NG