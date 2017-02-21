New funds, wage support and global push for businesses

SHORT-TERM HELP

FOREIGN WORKER LEVY (FWL) DEFERMENT

Marine and process sectors to get respite from FWL increase for one more year. Increases will proceed for construction sector, but about $700 million of public sector projects will be brought forward to help construction firms.

Public Sector Construction Productivity Fund, up to $150 million, will be introduced to allow government agencies to procure innovative and productive construction solutions.

LOWER COSTS AND SUPPORT

Enhanced corporate income tax (CIT) rebate, by raising cap from $20,000 to $25,000 for YA2017. Rebate will remain at 50 per cent of tax payable. CIT rebate will be extended to YA2018, at reduced rate of 20 per cent of tax payable, capped at $10,000.

SME Working Capital Loan - where the Government co-shares 50 per cent of default risk for loans of up to $300,000 each per small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) - will continue to be available for next two years.

Special employment credit to support employers who hire older workers. It will cost the Government over $300 million and will benefit more than 370,000 workers.

Wage Credit Scheme to continue to help firms cope with rising wages. Over $600 million will be paid next month and roughly 70 per cent of it will be to SMEs.

LONG-TERM HELP

GOING DIGITAL

SMEs Go Digital Programme to help SMEs build digital capabilities. Also in-person help at SME Centres and new SME Technology Hub set up by Info-communications Media Development Authority.

GOING INTERNATIONAL

Up to $600 million in government capital committed for new International Partnership Fund - which co-invests with Singapore-based firms to scale-up and internationalise.

Global Innovation Alliance for Singaporeans to gain overseas experience. It is a collaboration between educational institutions, economic agencies and businesses. Initial phase to be launched in Beijing, San Francisco and various Asean cities.

HELP FOR JOB SEEKERS AND WORKERS