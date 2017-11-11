New guide on 'hot' tech skills to learn released

A guide to help the public zoom in on "hot" technology skills to pick up was rolled out yesterday.

Called the Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology, it covers 119 job roles and more than 80 skills that will be needed across sectors such as retail, logistics, finance and healthcare.

The skills include analytics and computational modelling, cyber forensics, data engineering and user experience design, and they are required for jobs related to artificial intelligence, cyber security, the Internet of Things and immersive media - four trends that are expected to lead to new frontiers for businesses.

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim, who announced the guide yesterday, said that over the next three years, Singapore will need to fill 42,000 technology jobs, in addition to the current 180,000 technology jobs here. These include positions for data scientists and cyber-risk analysts.

"Hence, we also want to ensure that Singaporeans are equipped with the relevant skills to benefit from these good jobs," he said.

Besides helping individuals, the guide can be used by employers to design career maps and list job requirements. It can also be used by training providers to develop infocomm technology courses.

It also maps out career pathways across seven tracks - namely security, support, infrastructure, data, professional services, software and applications as well as sales and marketing.

The framework was jointly developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

Another IMDA scheme that may interest the public is its tech skills development and job placement initiative, TechSkills Accelerator.

Since its launch in April last year, it has trained 16,000 professionals in new technology skills for the digital economy.