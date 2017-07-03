New initiative for Home Team NSmen to form alumni groups

A new alumni programme for Home Team national servicemen (NSmen) who want to reconnect with officers from their training days was launched yesterday.

The HomeTeamNS Alumni Connect Programme is the first of its kind in Singapore. It provides secretariat services to connect NSmen with their NS buddies, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee.

Mr Lee, who is HomeTeamNS president, was speaking yesterday to about 1,000 HomeTeamNS members and their families at an exclusive screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming at Shaw Lido.

It was part of HomeTeamNS NS50 events that pay tribute to Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force NSmen for their contributions.

Mr Lee, in his opening address, said: "The term 'homecoming' strikes a chord with HomeTeam NS... The programme serves to build communities, deepen bonds and bring our NSmen closer to the Home Team family."

Ms Agnes Eu, chief executive of HomeTeamNS, said: "It can be those from pioneering batches, but we will try our best to help them connect and I think that's very special."

Those keen to form alumni groups can submit a request through the new HomeTeamNS NS50 mobile app, which provides access to a raft of NS50 activities, promotions and announcements.