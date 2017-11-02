New initiatives to modernise logistics sector

A network of parcel lockers around the island and a trading system billed as the "Airbnb of cargo space" are in the works as part of a new plan to modernise the logistics sector.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) yesterday outlined the two initiatives it hopes will make parcel delivery more efficient and lower freight charges for small shippers.

The cargo space trading system is part of the first of many blueprints known as Industry Digital Plans (IDPs).

Large shippers can sell unused cargo space at a discount to smaller shippers.

IMDA has signed a memorandum of intent with local-based e-freight platform provider vCargo Cloud to create this platform. Logistics firms France-based Bollore Logistics (Singapore) and Taiwan-based Dimerco Express Singapore, and insurance broker LCH Lockton are participating in the project.

Another project is the parcel locker system.

Citing data from logistics providers, IMDA said more than one in 10 deliveries could not be fulfilled largely because recipients were not at home. It is looking to roll out a network of lockers to facilitate deliveries.

Unlike SingPost's Popstations and Ninja Van's Ninja Boxes, the proposed locker system will not be tied to any single operator, and can be used by all couriers, potentially benefiting more than 7,600 logistics service providers here.

IMDA intends to announce more IDPs to help local small and medium-sized enterprises confront business challenges brought by digital disruption, as spelt out under the SMEs Go Digital programme.

The next IDP will be rolled out for the struggling retail sector, with plans for sectors including food services and wholesale trade to follow. The plans will run concurrently with the broad-based industry transformation maps being rolled out.

