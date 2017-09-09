New initiatives in store for retail sector

Shoppers here will soon be able to pick up more local brands stocked at department stores under a new government move.

Not only will this launch local brands in the market, but it will also enable the brands to learn from the department stores, said Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) yesterday.

He was speaking at the Singapore Retail Industry Conference, which was attended by about 200 people from the industry.

While details on the new initiative were not available, some department stores have already been pushing local brands.

About three years ago, Robinsons started adding local fashion brands such as Reckless Ericka, Cruise and Klarra to its stores here. The department store chain, which is managed by Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim, has since taken local clothing brand In Good Company to its six-month-old store in Dubai.

The new move announced yesterday is an addition to the Retail Industry Transformation Map, launched in September last year. The road map aims to help retailers launch new concepts, redesign jobs and use technology including e-commerce to find overseas customers.

Mr Iswaran said by the end of next year, there will also be a Design Incubator at Orchard Road featuring more than 60 local companies that design clothes, lifestyle products or souvenirs.

Meanwhile, a Ministerial Steering Committee has been convened to look at how Orchard Road can be rejuvenated, he added.

