New maids get free bank account to help resolve salary disputes

Sri Lankan domestic worker, Ms S.V. Dewanarayana, getting a free 'tattoo' at the Mayday Domestic Workers Celebration at Hougang bus interchange.

In a move to cut down salary disputes, new foreign domestic workers applying for a Singapore work permit from Sept 1 can also opt to open a bank account.

Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said the account would maintain a record of salary transfers that can help resolve disputes between maid and employer.

"We want to be more active in solving salary disputes," he told reporters on the sidelines of the May Day Domestic Employees Celebration at Kovan Hub yesterday.

No minimum sum is required to set up the POSB bank account.

Mr Yeo said the bank card can be used as an ez-link card and as a CDE membership card that carries certain benefits and discounts.

A free SIM card will also be thrown in to attract more sign-ups.

Maids already working here can apply for the service at CDE offices in City Plaza, Peninsula Plaza and Union Square, Mr Yeo said.

This new initiative follows a tie-up between CDE and DBS Bank last year to create a POSB account specially for maids to get their salaries via bank transfer.

The account does not need an initial deposit or minimum monthly sum.

Ms K. Thanaletchimi, the organising co-chairman of yesterday's event, hoped more maids and employers will take up electronic salary payments to minimise salary disputes.

Last year, the CDE recovered $52,543 from employers who had not paid their maids or kept their salaries for "safekeeping".

Of the 607 recorded cases of help rendered last year, up from 517 in 2016, the most common were salary disputes.

Ms Asrien, 39, who goes by one name, said she was "very happy" to learn about CDE's bank account initiative for new workers.

The Indonesian maid, who has been here for more than two years, opened the POSB account for maids a few months ago.

She said: "I have also started using smartphone apps to remit my money home directly from my bank account, without having to spend my rest day queueing."

About 2,000 maids turned up at yesterday's event, where there were song and dance performances, henna painting, glitter art, free massages and haircuts. It kickstarts a month of celebrations to honour the contributions of migrant workers in Singapore.

Ms S.V Dewanarayana, 48, who has worked here for four years, said: "It's my first time doing henna painting and glitter art. It is great for me to have fun, and also shows our work is appreciated."