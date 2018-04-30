New Marsiling Park has more facilities for residents

The butterfly-shaped rope playground and the popular stone bridge (above) at Marsiling Park.

Woodlands Town Garden opened in 1983, and in its latter years developed a seedy reputation for drug- and vice-related activities.

After a 22-month makeover, it re-opened yesterday with a new name and facilities for residents to play, exercise and learn about nature.

Marsiling Park features improved lighting, new boardwalks and activity spaces such as a fitness corner and butterfly-shaped rope playground.

Popular elements of the park - such as the viewing tower, Chinese pavilions and stone bridge - have been retained and improved following a consultation exercise with residents.

A mangrove area along the park's western edge has also been restored, and signs have been erected to inform visitors about the area.

Authorities hope the revamp will entice residents back to the park, and it impressed many of the 800 who attended yesterday's relaunch.

"It is now cleaner, brighter and a lot more family-friendly," said 51-year-old teacher Rahidah Mohd Noor, who has lived in the area for 30 years.

"Before, people did not visit often because it was quite swampy and dark."

For pharmacist Lee Hei Ing, 38, the play areas will mean more frequent trips for her children.

"It used to be a bit run down, but with the many play areas, we are looking forward to spending more time here."

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong attended the opening along with advisers to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Grassroots Organisation, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and Mr Ong Teng Koon.

Mr Wong said: "Over the years, the park became older; in the last few years, as you saw the media reports, there were some vice activities around the area. I think the feeling about this park was not so positive."