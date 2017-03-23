New Minds day activity centre opens in Jurong

A new day activity centre for people with intellectual disabilities was officially opened yesterday in an industrial estate.

It is believed to be a first for such centres here.

The setting offers clients an opportunity to take part in activities in the estate, such as making sushi.

Run by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), it is sited in Tradehub 21 in Jurong.

Minds has five other day activity centres, all in housing estates or community buildings.

These centres offer activities that train Minds' clients to improve their independent living skills and pre-vocational skills, among others.

Prior to the opening of the latest centre, Minds had only one similar centre in western Singapore - in Clementi. There were 30 to 40 people on the waiting list.

The Clementi centre serves about 70 people.

The one in Jurong, which started last August, has about 50 places and serves 39 people.

Minds said in a statement that setting up the Jurong centre was "instrumental in alleviating the pressures of the growing wait list for day activity spaces in the west". - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY