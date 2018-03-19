The New Paper Adventure Hunt returns
More than 70 teams competed in this year's edition of The New Paper Adventure Hunt, held at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ on Saturday afternoon. Participants were required to race around the malls and complete 17 challenges within a time limit. Mr Ananthan Subramaniam, 38, and Mr Charles Chng, 45, came in first and walked away with $1,888 cash. Prizes were given to teams who finished second and third, as well as the best dressed team and the one with the best sportsmanship.
