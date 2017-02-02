New programme helps patients develop tolerance for food allergens

At least five children with peanut allergy have completed treatment under the Food Oral Immunotherapy (FOI) programme.

It is now possible for children with a peanut allergy to eat a Snickers bar, thanks to the Food Oral Immunotherapy (FOI) programme.

The first of its kind here, the programme helps patients develop a threshold of tolerance for a food allergen by exposing them to the allergen.

It was started by the National University Hospital's (NUH) Division of Paediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology in August 2015.

So far, 20 children have enrolled in the programme, with at least five having completed treatment for peanut allergy.

Of the rest, 14 are undergoing treatment for peanut allergy, and one for cow's milk allergy.

In the first half of this year, the programme will be expanded to tree nuts, like cashews and pistachios, and eggs.

Dr Soh Jian Yi, a consultant at the Division of Paediatric Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology, told reporters that the treatment begins with introducing a tiny amount of food allergen to the patient, then increasing the dosage over time.

This is to teach the immune system to tolerate greater and greater amounts of allergen, said Dr Soh, who heads the FOI programme.

Children who go through this treatment will no longer have to be bound by food restrictions.

Dr Soh said: "There is also the psychological burden of constantly being on the alert, checking labels and foods taken outside of the home.

"In the case of a persistent food allergy, this means years of carrying this burden."

But rather than a cure, the programme is merely a way to develop a threshold of tolerance towards peanuts, he added.

This means that those with a peanut allergy will have to regularly consume peanuts to maintain the tolerance at a certain level. Though food oral immunotherapy does not involve any drugs, Dr Soh cautioned against trying it at home.

Those who wish to find out more can e-mail allergy_kids@nuhs.edu.sg