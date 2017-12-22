New red bike paths open in Bedok

Cycling around Bedok just became easier and safer with the opening of the first 5km of a planned 13km of bike paths yesterday.

The paths run along stretches of New Upper Changi Road, Bedok North Avenue 3, Bedok North Street 2, Chai Chee Road and Sims Avenue East. The rest of the paths will open next month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times.

"When the entire network is completed, it will feature additional bicycle crossings, bicycle parking boxes and wheeling ramps to make it safer and more conducive for cycling," its spokesman said.

The new paths are red and modelled on those first used in Ang Mo Kio, the test bed for new cycling infrastructure. The LTA said the red lanes are popular with residents as they are easily distinguishable from regular footpaths, adding: "(They) also help alert pedestrians to the presence of cyclists and personal mobility device users." - ADRIAN LIM