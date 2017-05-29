New Safra Clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang

Artist's impression of the new Safra clubhouse in Choa Chua Kang Park.

Safra will be organising a slew of events to celebrate 50 years of national service, in addition to holding giveaways and offering special retail discounts for members.

There will also be a new Safra clubhouse, located in Choa Chu Kang Park, that will cater to national servicemen and their families in north-western Singapore.

It will feature a sheltered swimming pool, a skypark running circuit, a gym as well as a nature-themed playground.

This was announced by Second Minister for Defence and Safra president Ong Ye Kung yesterday at an NS50 appreciation ceremony organised by Chua Chu Kang GRC, at Keat Hong Community Club.

About 80 father-and-son pairs received their NS50 recognition packages at the event. Each package includes $100 in vouchers and application details for a free commemorative NS50 Passion card.

Other NSmen will receive theirs by mail later this year.

As part of the celebrations, Safra members will get deals on products and services, including monthly one-for-one movie deals at Shaw Theatres, 20 per cent discount off fuel at Caltex, and 50,000 giveaways for movie and food and beverage treats.

Details of other retail partners will be released later.

Mr Ong said Safra aims to engage over 500,000 national servicemen and their families as it marks NS50.

CHARITY SWIM

In addition to open houses at the six Safra clubs in June and July, there will also be a charity swim and other family-friendly events held over the course of the year.

Giving details of the new clubhouse, Mr Ong said Safra hopes to achieve "a seamless blend between clubhouse and park facilities".

The National Parks Board will enhance the current park connector network in Choa Chu Kang to improve accessibility to the park and new clubhouse.

Mr Ong said: "This will therefore be a unique, tranquil and green setting for the clubhouse, which will in turn make the park a more attractive meeting point for Singaporeans."

Details of its cost and completion date will be announced later.

In his speech, Mr Ong paid tribute to the role NSmen have played in keeping Singapore safe.

He said Singapore has been able to achieve peace and stability, and the conditions for its society to develop, because potential aggressors know that Singaporeans are "solidly united in defending our country".

"In an increasingly complex world plagued with all kinds of terror such as the recent suicide attacks in Manchester and Jakarta, cyber attacks and geopolitical uncertainties, we will continue to have a strong SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) to underpin Singapore's prosperity and preserve our way of life."

Dental surgeon Ngoi Seng Chuan, 58, said he is looking forward to the new Safra clubhouse, which will be a few minutes' drive from his home in Choa Chu Kang.

He said: "I usually travel to Toa Payoh or Jurong to use Safra clubhouse facilities, so its location is an added advantage for me."