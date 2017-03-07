New scheme to grow pool of cyber security experts

The Government will launch a Cybersecurity Professional Scheme in July to attract cyber security experts to the public sector.

Centrally managed by the Cyber Security Agency, the new scheme is part of plans to double the existing pool of cyber security professionals in the public sector to 600 over the next few years.

"The scheme will develop a core of cyber security specialists to be deployed across agencies to support Singapore's cyber defences," Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said during the debate on his ministry's budget in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, (Chua Chu Kang GRC), had asked what the ministry planned to do to increase its cyber security capabilities and strengthen the industry here.