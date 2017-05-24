New scholarship to support 100 workers

(From left) Executive chairman of PSB Academy Viva Sinniah, Mr Chan Chun Sing and chief executive officer of PSB Academy Derrick Chang.

A new scholarship will support workers as they upgrade themselves at private education institution PSB Academy.

Yesterday, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) and PSB Academy.

The new City Campus at Marina Square was also officially launched by the guest of honour, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Chan Chun Sing.

It is PSB Academy's first scholarship with SISEU. They have been partners for over 10 years, and the MOU will support about 100 workers over three years.

While SISEU will provide guidancein choosing a course, the students have the final decision over their choice, which can be any of the courses listed by PSB Academy.

They can pursue part-time or full-time courses, from a one-year diploma to a full-fledged four-year degree.

Executive chairman of PSB Academy Viva Sinniah said: "PSB has always played an integral part in upgrading Singapore's workforce. This fine tradition continues today... We are also collaborating with TCC, Singapore's largest credit co-operative to provide interest-free education loans for our students."

Ms Sylvia Choo, executive secretary of SISEU, noted the importance of employers giving their employees the necessary support, such as by providing exam leave, grants and scholarships and topping up their SkillsFuture credits.

But employees have a role to play too, added Ms Choo, saying: "Employees must take ownership of their own learning as well, by setting apart time to commit to such courses. It goes both ways, both the employers and the employees must take lifelong learning seriously."

Mr Christopher Chiew, 53, a lecturer who has taught accountancy at PSB Academy for 10 years, teaches both full-time and part-time students.

He said: "Generally, the part-time students have already entered the workforce. They tend to do well because they know what they want to get out of their time here.

"They also tend to be more serious and attentive in class, and they are better at applying what they have learnt in real-life situations."

On top of exams, the students are assessed through group projects.

Mr Chiew believes this helps them learn how to manage group dynamics, a skill they may not have previously acquired in their line of work.

He said: "Before coming to PSB Academy, many of my part-time students just did what they were told without knowing the reason behind it.

"Here, they gain a better understanding on why things are done like that."

The PSB Academy campuses offer facilities such as laboratories and even a DJ studio, so that students can gain practical experience as they study.

PSB Academy also invites industry experts to give advice and address concerns their students may have.

Mr Sinniah said: "Only someone who is working in that job can tell you the finer points of a job, so these are the ways we prepare our students for their jobs."

Ms Choo said: "There are currently pockets of mismatch between the skills offered by our workers and sectors that are growing. Skills upgrading and even career conversion are essential parts in bridging this mismatch and helping our workers stay relevant in this changing world.

"The wide range of courses provided at PSB Academy will help our members in this journey of lifelong learning and remaining adaptable to changes."