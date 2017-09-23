New skills framework for logistics sector

A national skills framework that identifies jobs, career pathways and emerging skills required for the logistics sector was launched yesterday.

The joint effort by the Economic Development Board, Spring Singapore, SkillsFuture SG and Workforce Singapore gives workers and employers information on industry trends, statistics and training programmes. It includes a guide, Skills Framework For Logistics.

Part of the logistics industry transformation map launched late last year, the framework supports the Government's vision of adding 2,000 new PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobs in the industry by 2020.

Yesterday's launch coincided with the opening of Supply Chain City, the flagship headquarters of home-grown logistics giant YCH.

The warehouse, office and industry academy sits on 6.5ha of land in the upcoming Jurong Innovation District and cost $200 million to build.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the opening ceremony: "Logistics is an important and promising sector for Singapore. We have a well-connected airport and sea ports that enable logistics companies to serve the whole region efficiently from Singapore, notwithstanding the higher land and labour cost."

He urged companies to invest in people, embrace new technologies, adapt and innovate.

He said YCH was wise to invest in Supply Chain City five years ago, when technology was rapidly disrupting the industry.

"Instead of being daunted by the challenges, YCH took the opportunity to harness these innovations to upgrade and stay a step ahead of their competitors. We hope to have more companies like YCH," he said.

YCH plans to spend another $50 million on applied innovations such as inventory-counting drones, big data analytics and supply chain financing, said YCH chairman Robert Yap.

"Logistics is a critical enabler for many businesses and economies. Singapore should leverage that to build this expertise and groom a legion of Singapore enterprises and professionals who can lead the Asia growth story and stay relevant with future jobs," he added.

