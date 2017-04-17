New SMRT train with LCD displays in service

The arrival of the first new SMRT train at Ang Mo Kio station yesterday.

IT project manager Kumarakurubaran, 41, was among those who rode on the brand-new SMRT train sporting its orange, red and black livery after it left Bishan depot yesterday at about 8.30am.

It is the first of 57 additional new trains that will eventually be added to the ageing North-South and East-West Lines by 2019.

They will be fitted with a new signalling system and LCD display boards showing information such as the upcoming stops on the line, a list of nearby attractions and their closest exits.

Mr Kumarakurubaran, who boarded at the Yishun MRT station, described the new LCD displays as more user-friendly.

The new train comes with clearer markings for wheelchair areas located in the two middle cars.

All-day tests for the new signalling system, which will allow trains to run 100 seconds apart instead of the present 120 seconds, will be carried out on Sundays, the first of which also began yesterday.