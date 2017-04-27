New SMU Academy to focus on lifelong learning

The Singapore Management University (SMU) yesterday launched its lifelong learning unit, SMU Academy. It will cater to professionals keen on building up their skills.

The academy offers modular courses that can be stacked towards master's degrees, graduate diplomas or graduate certificates conferred by the university.

These courses will focus on developing both functional skills across industries, and sector-customised competencies such as financial technology and innovation, blockchain technology, human capital management and data protection and information security.

Each module costs about $1,500 and can be completed in three sessions over two weekday evenings and one full Saturday at SMU's city campus. Relevant government subsidies, such as SkillsFuture credits, can be used for these courses.

Speaking at the launch at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said such modular-based programmes are key ingredients for a successful lifelong learning institute.

Said Mr Ong: "The schools for lifelong learning should offer shorter, bite-sized programmes to take into account the competing demands on an adult learner's time, such as family and career."

SMU Academy started operations early this month and has seen about 180 sign-ups by 70 students across six modules in the Management Communication and Strategy course.

One of SMU Academy's first students, Ms Clarinda Choh, 45, who works in education, said: "I think the attraction is because it's stackable and the entry points make life easy for us working adults."