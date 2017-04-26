New Tamil Murasu magazine for pre-schoolers

Tamil Murasu yesterday launched a fortnightly magazine aimed at pre-schoolers, titled Balar Murasu.

The 12-page magazine, joins the Tamil daily's magazines for primary school pupils, Maanavar Murasu, and higher-level students, Illyar Murasu.

Balar Murasu, which is free to certain kindergartens, can also be bought.

It introduces simple Tamil words and their equivalent in English, and provide tips for teachers and parents on how to engage a child in Tamil conversations.