New taxi pricing model vexes some commuters

Several commuters have expressed dismay over the likely introduction of surge pricing for taxi bookings.

They were mainly concerned with potentially overpriced fares.

Financial consultant Julia Tan, 28, who works in the Central Business District, was upset about the new pricing model.

She said: "It just means that fares will increase drastically. We can't do anything but accept it. I'll still take a cab even with the surge if I'm in a rush."

Assistant teacher Esther Huong, 61, is worried about the difficultly in hailing a cab, especially when it rains.

She usually travels on taxis and ride-sharing service GrabHitch but avoids third-party ride-hailing services due to her experience with surge pricing.

She added: "During Chinese New Year, I got a shock when the fares were twice the usual price. Due to a glitch, they appeared at my doorstep though I didn't agree to the price.

"With surge pricing, commuters will be at the mercy of the taxi companies."

But medical technologist Galvin Lee, 28, said taxi companies are facing stiff competition, adding that he would either wait at a taxi stand or take public transport if fares are too high.

He added: "If I think the surge is a fair enough price to pay, I'd go for it."

Surge pricing for taxis was introduced in India last year.

Under new guidelines, taxis and private-hire cars can charge up to three times the minimum fare during the day and up to four times between midnight and 5am.

This applies to bookings made with ride-hailing services such as Uber and its local counterpart Ola, reported the Times of India last December.

But taxi drivers soon became unhappy.

Last week, taxi drivers attached to Uber went on strike to demand better incentives and urged the company to stop accepting new cabs into the platform.